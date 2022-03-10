SubscribeSign In
The primary bath has large slabs of porcelain tiles made to look like veined marble, which cost much less than real stone. The seamless concrete floor flows into the curb-less shower for access. There is in-wall storage on the left, and the sink and countertop are made of seamless Corian. The wood door pockets away.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Handmade Moroccan Zellige tiles from Zia Tile continue from the kitchen into the bathroom.
The Perch at sunset.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
Upstairs, the primary bathroom presents a sanctuary adorned with Crema Marfil marble, a Restoration Hardware vanity, and brass hardware."
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
Each of the two bathrooms upstairs come with dedicated shower rooms and freestanding soaking tubs with panoramic views.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The same oversized doors are in the primary bathroom, alongside a soaking tub from Victoria &amp; Albert and porcelain In Essence “Sabbia” tile.
"A matching bench extends into the open shower where accordion corner windows can open entirely,
“Had the project not taken so long, we would have made more mistakes, adds Chris.
The bathroom walls (and floors in some models) are layered in Contec: a Danish material used to create concrete surfaces.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
