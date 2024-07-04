The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
The architects deconstructed the sole bathroom, enclosing the toilet and shower in separate rooms and placing a vanity and sinks in the hallway, so that up to four people can use the facilities at the same time.
Marble tile inlaid with brass as well as custom floating walnut cabinetry give the master bath both elegance and kinetics.
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt & Larson tile.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.