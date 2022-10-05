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Collection by Taryn

Bathrooms

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The rental’s bathroom is finished in Benjamin Moore’s Hot Spice, paired with color-matched grout.
The rental’s bathroom is finished in Benjamin Moore’s Hot Spice, paired with color-matched grout.
The designers took inspiration from the second bathroom's curved vanity in creating a new custom vanity.
The designers took inspiration from the second bathroom's curved vanity in creating a new custom vanity.
The vanity curves not just for stylistic purposes, but to create more space beside the shower, its countertop continuing to form a shelf inside the shower stall.
The vanity curves not just for stylistic purposes, but to create more space beside the shower, its countertop continuing to form a shelf inside the shower stall.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The master bathroom is outfitted with a Victorian ash counter with a Nood Co blush-pink vessel sink. The tiles seen here are by Artedomus.
The master bathroom is outfitted with a Victorian ash counter with a Nood Co blush-pink vessel sink. The tiles seen here are by Artedomus.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
This midcentury home was originally designed by George Reeves and updated by Luigi Rosselli Architects. In the backyard, Will Dangar's landscape design places the verdant, tropical scenery at center stage.
This midcentury home was originally designed by George Reeves and updated by Luigi Rosselli Architects. In the backyard, Will Dangar's landscape design places the verdant, tropical scenery at center stage.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.

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