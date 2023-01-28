On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
San Francisco–based landscape design studio TALC helped reimagine the lot and the green spaces around the two buildings, with distinct exterior rooms: a meadow, a dining area, a fire pit area, and a patio.