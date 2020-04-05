When Klein Agency reorganized the kitchen plan, they carved out room for a new half bath. Walls are coated in pink Roman Clay plaster.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Render - Shower partition open
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
The minimal material palette extends into the bathroom with muted tiles and clean lines.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
Large-chip terrazzo tiles used in a bathroom in a Melbourne home—something Yan Wang hopes to see less of in the new year.
Inside the mirrored “box” is a rectangular bathroom measuring only 2.2 feet by 4.4 feet. It contains a green tiled shower and toilet facing each other, and a skylight providing natural light during the daytime. The sink has been strategically placed outside the bathroom.
The upstairs bathroom was renovated to embrace the design language of the renovated kitchen, with green kit kat tiles behind the basin and a round mirror that echoes the skylights and rounded forms of the new scheme.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles
The guest bathroom was enlarged and finished with Moroccan plaster.
Both kids' bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.
In the kid’s bath, the dimensional tiles are designed by Kho Liang Ie for MOSA, the colorful tapware is by Vola, and the light fixtures are from Barn Lighting. “It’s all kind of mismatched and playful,” says Tang.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
A nib wall tiled in textured Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co ceramic tiles from Academy Tiles is a low-maintenance choice for a busy family while still packing a visual punch.