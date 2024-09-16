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Collection by Paulette Giarratana

Bathrooms

View 15 Photos
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
A full vanity sits between the shower and the pocket door to the powder room.
A full vanity sits between the shower and the pocket door to the powder room.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
Using off-the-shelf materials, including standard plywood and polycarbonate panels, helped streamline construction, even if it posed design challenges. “There were a lot of complexities that made it interesting,” says architect Tony Salas. “It was a big ask for a tiny project.”
Using off-the-shelf materials, including standard plywood and polycarbonate panels, helped streamline construction, even if it posed design challenges. “There were a lot of complexities that made it interesting,” says architect Tony Salas. “It was a big ask for a tiny project.”
In the dining room, the original steel window mullions were painted Farrow and Ball's Radicchio red, along with the railings and stairs below. The dining table is vintage David Naylor, and the chairs are vintage Danish modern with custom upholstery in Ghanaian textiles.
In the dining room, the original steel window mullions were painted Farrow and Ball's Radicchio red, along with the railings and stairs below. The dining table is vintage David Naylor, and the chairs are vintage Danish modern with custom upholstery in Ghanaian textiles.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Chet worked with interior designer Ghislaine Viñas to revamp the interiors, mixing old and new. "The goal was to create a uniquely eclectic space that allowed their individuality to shine,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Chet worked with interior designer Ghislaine Viñas to revamp the interiors, mixing old and new. "The goal was to create a uniquely eclectic space that allowed their individuality to shine,
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.