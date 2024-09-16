Bathrooms
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">Chet worked with interior designer Ghislaine Viñas to revamp the interiors, mixing old and new. "The goal was to create a uniquely eclectic space that allowed their individuality to shine,