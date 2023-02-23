The master bathroom extends the same visual themes found throughout the rest of the home to keep the overall scheme unified. Ipe wood was used for the shower flooring and lightly oiled cherry wood forms the cabinets.
For the master bathroom, Moser installed a green marble bath top and green onyx floor tiles. Details such as in-floor heating, an Americh Madison bathtub, and GROHE sink make for a comfortable space.
The frosted floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom helped to brighten up the space in the corner of the house.