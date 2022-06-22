Dissimilar scaling of stonework, along with the mixing of materials creates a more luxurious feel for this large bathroom with a round soaking tub.
The use of overhead lighting in non-exterior facing rooms assists in the character of this stone and tile shower. The curves in the wall remove rigidity from the space and allow for a softer tone within the room.
The highly durable nature of Cambria means it can be used in almost any application—including wet areas, such as showers. Cambria Colton™ combines rust-colored inscriptions with a warm, creamy backdrop for timeless appeal.
Kitchens and bathrooms typically need to be updated every 10 to 15 years—and it’s an exciting opportunity to transform the spaces you spend a lot of time in. The robust black marbled veining of the Cambria Rose Bay™ design used in this bathroom adds a striking abstract element to the room.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Colorful tile laid in a chevron pattern enlivens the bathroom of North Cabin, where there are framed views of the desert in each room.
A dual walk-in shower sits across from the oversized tub.
The principal bath features a large glass shower and oversized soaking tub.
Mandarin Stone tiles and C.P. Hart fixtures feature in the upstairs bathroom.