The couple raised the ceiling height in the main room of the bathroom, then lowered it in the shower to create a "jewel box
Patterned wallpaper in the guest bathroom offers an unexpected vibrant pop of color.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
Dandelion cement tiles by Marrakech Design adorn the floor of the primary bathroom. The wall tile is from Daltile. The bed, seen in the mirror at right, is by Industry West.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
"A matching bench extends into the open shower where accordion corner windows can open entirely,
The attached bathroom features a tiled shower, as well as the low-impact wood found in the other parts of the home.
A new window adds natural light, and the room feels much bigger thanks to a glass enclosure for the shower. Jessica added custom concrete details throughout, along with Kohler faucets, Burke Decor sconces, and Wayfair mirrors.
This cheerful powder room features a custom vanity and walls painted with Benjamin Moore's blush-colored Monet paint. The sconces are by Allied Maker.
Blue tile in the bathroom reminds of the coastal colors surrounding, conjuring a sense of calm and serenity.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
Nwankpa Gillespie added a skylight and brightened the palette with a marble shower and the same Cle zellige tiles featured in the kitchen.