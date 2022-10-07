SubscribeSign In
Bathrooms

The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The shower is covered in tadelakt in "Wabi
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
There is a spa-like quality to this shower, with its marble seating, white tile, and faceted glass enclosure.
Warm-toned penny tiles complement the wooden cabinetry hanging below the double-vanity.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
When space is tight, Dabito says that you should also consider designing niches for storage. In this case, a shelf was added for plants and cosmetics.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
A closer look at the power room that sits in the center of the main level.
Recessed shelves echo the plywood details in the kitchen.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.
To stay within the budget, the designers decided to forgo natural stone in the bathrooms in lieu of simple vitrified tile. The bathroom isn't without its luxuries, however, as evidenced by the heated towel rail from Hydrotherm.
An outdoor shower extends off the main bathroom.
Master Ensuite
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
