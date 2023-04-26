SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by michelle bagley

Bathrooms

View 5 Photos
The bathroom features custom black-and-white Carrara marble flooring.
The bathroom features custom black-and-white Carrara marble flooring.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.