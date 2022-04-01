The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
Swatt and the owners did bring some decidedly of-the-moment style to the primary bathroom, while still tying it to midcentury sensibilities.
In the primary bathroom, Harlow sconces from Schoolhouse Electric hang above a double vanity from Restoration Hardware. The green subway tiles are from Nemo.
Antique dresser turned tiled bathroom vanity has custom screen walls built to provide privacy between the multi green tiled shower and neutral colored and zen ensuite bedroom.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
The kids' bath is playful while adhering to the home's overall color and material palettes.
Cedar & Moss sconces illuminate the vanity, which has Kohler sinks and Watermark faucets.
The master bathroom features a Vox sink by Kohler outfitted with an Essence faucet by Grohe. Marimekko towels hang from the walls.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
The sun-kissed bath features a large soaking tub, operable roof windows, and European fixtures.
The new vanity is made of ACX Pine Plywood topped with decorative laminate by Abet Laminati. Schoolhouse Alabax sconces are mounted on the custom mirror. The floor tile is from Daltile.