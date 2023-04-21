Waxed concrete surfaces define the minimalist bathroom.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.