SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Anusha Sriram

Bathrooms

View 5 Photos
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Ensuite
Ensuite