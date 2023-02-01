SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Bathrooms

View 14 Photos
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.
Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.