SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Laura Victoria Aquino

Bathrooms

View 11 Photos
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
Re-Open House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Re-Open House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.