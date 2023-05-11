SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elizabeth Heck

Bathrooms

View 5 Photos
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.