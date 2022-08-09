New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Ashley Foote
Bathrooms
View
7
Photos
The mosaic tiles on the shower floor were formerly outdoor pavers, given a new life here in the bathroom.
Relax on the private terrace, where beyond a wall of glass fringed hammocks face the tropical grounds.
A hallmark of the indoor-outdoor bathrooms is chukum, a smooth stucco popularized by the Mayans.
