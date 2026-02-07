The team used their office kitchen reno to explore bringing mixed materials together in a cohesive fashion.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
A freestanding tub is now the star of the bathroom. The shower curtain rail above was custom made for the room.