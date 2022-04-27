SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sarah Johnston

bathroom vibes

View 40 Photos
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
Now a gorgeous vanity set-up steals the show, with the sink and taps, both from Rogerseller, mounted on an over-sized mirror layered over wood shelving. The light is the MegaBulb pendant from Great Dane.
Now a gorgeous vanity set-up steals the show, with the sink and taps, both from Rogerseller, mounted on an over-sized mirror layered over wood shelving. The light is the MegaBulb pendant from Great Dane.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
A sink and mirror in the hallway cleverly creates the extra utility needed in a family home without the expense or spatial requirements of adding an extra bathroom.
A sink and mirror in the hallway cleverly creates the extra utility needed in a family home without the expense or spatial requirements of adding an extra bathroom.
The bath in the ensuite is made of terrazzo.
The bath in the ensuite is made of terrazzo.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The clerestory makes for a bright master bath, with soothing blue glass tiles by Hakatai cover walls and floor alike. Appealing contrast of textures and light might be why this design team have completed sixteen projects in the area, half new built, half renovations. Shower faucets by KWC and custom tub by Sunrise Specialties. [Photo Credit: Josh Perrin]
The clerestory makes for a bright master bath, with soothing blue glass tiles by Hakatai cover walls and floor alike. Appealing contrast of textures and light might be why this design team have completed sixteen projects in the area, half new built, half renovations. Shower faucets by KWC and custom tub by Sunrise Specialties. [Photo Credit: Josh Perrin]
A storage-lined hallway leads to the master bedroom.
A storage-lined hallway leads to the master bedroom.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
“The central vision was threefold: interiors that would bring the family joy, support their daily activities, and provide specific areas of refuge for each member and as a family,” says Chenault, who integrated a Hansgrohe Axor rain shower in the master bath, which has frosted glass.
“The central vision was threefold: interiors that would bring the family joy, support their daily activities, and provide specific areas of refuge for each member and as a family,” says Chenault, who integrated a Hansgrohe Axor rain shower in the master bath, which has frosted glass.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
Sink in master bath, Maison JJ Joubert
Sink in master bath, Maison JJ Joubert
“While the house predominately enjoys a long vista down the valley, there’s a special viewpoint in the main bathroom, a slice of glazing at head height offering a peaceful perspective of the River Don and Cairngorms hills beyond,” says architect Kate Brown.
“While the house predominately enjoys a long vista down the valley, there’s a special viewpoint in the main bathroom, a slice of glazing at head height offering a peaceful perspective of the River Don and Cairngorms hills beyond,” says architect Kate Brown.

20 more saves