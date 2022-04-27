bathroom vibes
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The clerestory makes for a bright master bath, with soothing blue glass tiles by Hakatai cover walls and floor alike. Appealing contrast of textures and light might be why this design team have completed sixteen projects in the area, half new built, half renovations. Shower faucets by KWC and custom tub by Sunrise Specialties. [Photo Credit: Josh Perrin]
