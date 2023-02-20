SubscribeSign In
Collection by James Baker

Bathroom - Sinks

New cement tile from Mosaic del Sur, Hansgrohe fixtures, a shower plate from Bette, and Farrow & Ball’s Chappell Green paint round out the room.
The materials-forward primary bathroom features additional custom oak cabinetry and a thick marble countertop. Minimal hardware and a geometric overhead light are subtle yet sophisticated additions.
