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Collection by Louise Saayman

Bathroom reno

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The floor is the Pacifica slab from <a href="https://www.concrete-collaborative.com/pacifica">Concrete Collaborative</a>.
The floor is the Pacifica slab from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>.
A detail of the office nooks with a teal daybed and built-in shelving.
A detail of the office nooks with a teal daybed and built-in shelving.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The primary bath combines Duravit fixtures with a Hydro Systems tub and Terra Maestricht tile by Mosa.
The primary bath combines Duravit fixtures with a Hydro Systems tub and Terra Maestricht tile by Mosa.
An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.