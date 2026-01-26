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l
Collection by
Louise Saayman
Bathroom reno
View
6
Photos
The floor is the Pacifica slab from <a href="
www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac...
Collaborative</a>.
A detail of the office nooks with a teal daybed and built-in shelving.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The primary bath combines Duravit fixtures with a Hydro Systems tub and Terra Maestricht tile by Mosa.
An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
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