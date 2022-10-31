Bathroom Ideas

Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
The bathroom is finished in simple stucco with bent copper plumbing fixtures and oversized terrazzo tile. Niches in the wall accommodate bathing supplies and provide a convenient foothold for leg-shaving.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Each of the two bathrooms were fully remodeled and now feature new flooring and fixtures.
A poured concrete patio sits between the two buildings. “I wanted to include those expressed 'joint' lines as part of the design, so our very clever landscaper put a shallow cut along the concrete once it had cured,” says Murphy.
Medicine chest flank the window, their mirrors bouncing natural light. Ceasarstone tops a custom wood vanity, and the tap is the Mizu Drift from Reece Bathrooms.