Collection by
Kevin Hite
bathroom
View
6
Photos
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
Poplar ceiling panels draw the eye upward.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
