Herbert Fritz Jr. was Frank Lloyd Wright's apprentice from 1938 to 1941.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
Matte black subway tile from Home Depot surrounds the shower and Kohler tub. The ceiling is natural Douglas fir.
The custom natural oak vanity was fabricated by Greenpiece Furniture, with a quartz countertop in ‘Serena Gold’ by Vadara. The freestanding tub is by Kohler.
In the bathroom, Kevin specified large format porcelain floor tile with staggered 2x8 ceramic Clé Tile on the walls.
The waterfront homes will provide a front-row seat to the action.
A fully remodeled bathroom awaits in the primary suite, complete with a large glass shower.
Earthy tiles by Heath Ceramics surround the alcove bathtub with custom wood millwork.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
Each of the three bathrooms feature all new fixtures and finishes.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio designed the custom vanity, which was fabricated by Hardwood Habitat. The wood door conceals the toilet room, while a pocket door separates the bathroom from the bedroom. The terrazzo floor tile is from Cle Tile.
The Bayshore 5 Panel Recessed Door is great for first and lasting impressions alike.