The bedroom/office connects to the outdoors via a large sliding glass door. The space's orange accent wall was inspired by Los Angeles sunsets.
After: The stacked tiles were one of the most challenging parts of the renovation, as the design leaves no room for error. The tiles need to be exactly the same size to achieve the look.
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
The main entry leads to an open layout, connecting the living areas with the interior atrium.
Client Izabel Duval worked with designer Robert Sweet to select the interior surfaces and furniture, favoring soft tones and an array of textures.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.