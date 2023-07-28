Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
Marble tile inlaid with brass as well as custom floating walnut cabinetry give the master bath both elegance and kinetics.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.