Bathroom

In addition to direct outdoor access, the primary suite also has a massive walk-in shower and a custom wardrobe room.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Australian architect Lisa Breeze loved the use of color combined with natural materials this year. Take this Madrid apartment, which features </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">bright yellows, greens, blues, and reds paired with materials like glazed tiles, ceramics, and wood.</span>
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Marble is a beautiful natural material—but one of our industry experts thought it received too much attention in 2022.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
