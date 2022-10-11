SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jess Tewes-Francis

Bathroom Downstairs

View 8 Photos
Primary bath
Primary bath
Bunk room
Bunk room
Primary bath
Primary bath
The bathroom of Champa is tiled and opens to an outdoor shower.
The bathroom of Champa is tiled and opens to an outdoor shower.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The shower.
The shower.