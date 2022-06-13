SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Karen Migdalene Burg

Bathroom

View 88 Photos
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
A wet room that combines the shower and soaking tub saves space in the layout.
A wet room that combines the shower and soaking tub saves space in the layout.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The grid pattern ebbs and flows in popularity in art and fashion as well as in design. Artist Jean-Pierre Raynaud is famous for his home in Paris, La Maison in La Celle-Saint-Cloud, which sported an interior composed almost entirely of 15-centimeter-square white tiles, evenly spaced out with black grout.
The grid pattern ebbs and flows in popularity in art and fashion as well as in design. Artist Jean-Pierre Raynaud is famous for his home in Paris, La Maison in La Celle-Saint-Cloud, which sported an interior composed almost entirely of 15-centimeter-square white tiles, evenly spaced out with black grout.
Geometric teal Gotham Swiss Cross tiles by Ann Sacks add playfulness and color to the basement bath.
Geometric teal Gotham Swiss Cross tiles by Ann Sacks add playfulness and color to the basement bath.
The Heath tiles in the bathroom were hand-selected from boxes of factory seconds.
The Heath tiles in the bathroom were hand-selected from boxes of factory seconds.
A dog-washing basin near the laundry room, with walls covered in Cle Tile, was designed with the homeowners’ three pups in mind.
A dog-washing basin near the laundry room, with walls covered in Cle Tile, was designed with the homeowners’ three pups in mind.

68 more saves