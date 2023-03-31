Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
Inspired by the house’s California ranch setting and the natural brush of the surrounding foothills, the designer papered one of the walls in the primary bathroom with geometric-patterned wallcovering by Kelly Wearstler for Kravet.
Hub of the House Studio remixes a Burbank dwelling’s dated kitchen and bathrooms with color, texture, and pitch-perfect storage.
The designer created built-in cubbies that hold towels, plants, and bathing necessities for the kids' bathroom.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.