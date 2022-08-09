SubscribeSign In
An art deco drinks trolley was repurposed as a bathroom vanity. All fixtures are low-flow.
Another bathroom sports the Dwell Little Diamond tile in the Tropics Blue Crackle glaze from Heath Ceramics. The shower floor is also teak.
In the small yet highly functional bathroom, sleek blue penny tiles line the shower, along with a custom stainless-steel floor pan. The couple even managed to integrate other nifty features, including a recessed alcove for toilet paper (to help keep it dry), as well as a bi-fold door for easier accessibility.
The master bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub and ceramic tile laid in a herringbone pattern.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
An existing bedroom was sacrificed to make room for a first-floor bathroom, which is fitted with a large skylight. The herringbone wall tiles are from Topps Tiles.
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
Heath Ceramics tile continues in the shower.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
A slim storage space tucked behind the built-in seat acts as a coat rack. The green drawer at the bottom is shoe storage. The cutout on the right was necessary for the drawer to clear the hinge on the bathroom door.
The curved forms repeat throughout the bathroom with a pill-shaped mirror, a custom-cut glass wall, and a recessed shelf in the shower. Ash enlisted Shane Beach Tile and Marble to install the Cloe ceramic wall tiles from Bedrosians Tile—one of the few jobs he outsourced.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
