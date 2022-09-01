Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
Breathtaking mountain views can be seen from the bathroom's large soaking tub.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.