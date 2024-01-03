Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Dave Feise
Bathroom
View
12
Photos
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The Japanese bathroom has an onset, which looks out to greenery framed by timber portals.
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The ensuite is an oasis, featuring a steam shower and peekaboo windows. Stoncrete tiles are from Ciot.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
The bathroom features a stunning floor-to-ceiling window.
