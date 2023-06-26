The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
Herringbone floor tile is consistent with the wood floors throughout the home, while a wall of mosaic tile makes an eye-catching backdrop to the vanity.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
"In the bathrooms, the oak flooring is replaced by ceramic tile, which covers floors and walls," explain the architects. The colors of the square tiles changes depending on the bathroom, but remain simple and straightforward.