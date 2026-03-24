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Collection by Natalie Reinbold

Bathroom

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The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.