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n
Collection by
Natalie Reinbold
Bathroom
View
5
Photos
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
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