SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elisa Love

Bathroom

View 4 Photos
In addition to being filled with modern amenities, the home is also peppered with vintage details, such as the tub sink in the lower-level half-bath.
In addition to being filled with modern amenities, the home is also peppered with vintage details, such as the tub sink in the lower-level half-bath.
Cast Iron House boasts numerous amenities, including this resort-style hydrotherapy spa with a steam and sauna room.
Cast Iron House boasts numerous amenities, including this resort-style hydrotherapy spa with a steam and sauna room.