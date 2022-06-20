SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sibylle Thaler

Bathroom

The hardware, bathtub, and sinks are also all by Kohler.
Wall sconces are by RBW.
Walls are swathed in waterproof Tadelakt plaster.
Plumbing fixtures are by Kohler.
In the dining room, the owners started with a sculptural Palais Royal Table, a Swedish design they obtained via StudioTwentySeven. Above it is a Strikha Pendant lamp by Faina, and the leather chairs are by their design team, Klein Agency. "All our pieces are produced locally here in workshops within a radius of 10 miles," says Maša.
Place a cactus or succulent in your bathroom if you want all the benefits of greenery but not much of the work.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
Skylights placed between the existing eaves fill the new bathroom with light. “That was a moment where we thought that we could tie in our changes to the house seamlessly with the old design,” says Marsh. “When the light goes over the skylight, it creates different shadow lines.”
Cool, gray-toned cement tile grounds the palette for the new bathroom and syncs it with the rest of the house.
The shower now overlooks the private side yard.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
“We brought in a deep blue-green, Benjamin Moore, Miramichi paint to add a richness to the space,” says Keasler.
Because they were working with a modest budget, Casework left the bathroom plumbing fixtures in their original locations (aside from the showerhead).
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
Bright yellow tile now surrounds the tub picked out by the owners at the beginning of the remodel process. They wanted this room to feel "like a spa or a happy place to retreat to," says Reeves.
