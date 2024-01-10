Unsold tiles from the 1950's were sourced from Battle Creek Tiles & Mosaic. The vintage tiles maintain the original character of the home in the renovated baths.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
Square Vogue Ceramica tiles give the bathroom a graphic punch.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Mirror by MAP for Sabi, $160
Not only is it irresistibly cute, Sabi’s mirror is also designed for universal use. Installation is a breeze: Punch out the to-scale template from the packaging and hang it with the included adhesive or easy-mount screw.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
Available in ten different shades, the sink basins from Nood Co's concrete sinks are come as a vanity set or in several different shapes, including "pill"-shaped, trough, circular bowl, and a rectilinear box.
The minimal material palette extends into the bathroom with muted tiles and clean lines.
The guest bathroom features Waringa tiles from Johnson Tiles and a Caroma basin.
Soothing color shades continue in the home's bathroom, where mint-green tiles mingle with hues of orange and blue. Gold fixtures add a contemporary touch to the space.
A custom-made, birch-and-steel frame cabinet with a marble top and ceramic vessel sink is accented by round mirrors.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.