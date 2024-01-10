Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Iva Neumann

BATHROOM

View 51 Photos
Unsold tiles from the 1950's were sourced from Battle Creek Tiles &amp; Mosaic. The vintage tiles maintain the original character of the home in the renovated baths.
Unsold tiles from the 1950's were sourced from Battle Creek Tiles &amp; Mosaic. The vintage tiles maintain the original character of the home in the renovated baths.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
Square Vogue Ceramica tiles give the bathroom a graphic punch.
Square Vogue Ceramica tiles give the bathroom a graphic punch.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Mirror by MAP for Sabi, $160 Not only is it irresistibly cute, Sabi’s mirror is also designed for universal use. Installation is a breeze: Punch out the to-scale template from the packaging and hang it with the included adhesive or easy-mount screw.
Mirror by MAP for Sabi, $160 Not only is it irresistibly cute, Sabi’s mirror is also designed for universal use. Installation is a breeze: Punch out the to-scale template from the packaging and hang it with the included adhesive or easy-mount screw.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
Available in ten different shades, the sink basins from Nood Co's concrete sinks are come as a vanity set or in several different shapes, including "pill"-shaped, trough, circular bowl, and a rectilinear box.
Available in ten different shades, the sink basins from Nood Co's concrete sinks are come as a vanity set or in several different shapes, including "pill"-shaped, trough, circular bowl, and a rectilinear box.
The minimal material palette extends into the bathroom with muted tiles and clean lines.
The minimal material palette extends into the bathroom with muted tiles and clean lines.
The guest bathroom features Waringa tiles from Johnson Tiles and a Caroma basin.
The guest bathroom features Waringa tiles from Johnson Tiles and a Caroma basin.
Soothing color shades continue in the home's bathroom, where mint-green tiles mingle with hues of orange and blue. Gold fixtures add a contemporary touch to the space.
Soothing color shades continue in the home's bathroom, where mint-green tiles mingle with hues of orange and blue. Gold fixtures add a contemporary touch to the space.
A custom-made, birch-and-steel frame cabinet with a marble top and ceramic vessel sink is accented by round mirrors.
A custom-made, birch-and-steel frame cabinet with a marble top and ceramic vessel sink is accented by round mirrors.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.

31 more saves