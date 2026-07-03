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Collection by Bob Gibbin

Bathroom

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The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".