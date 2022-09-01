Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
n
Collection by
Nick
Bathroom
View
9
Photos
There is a spa-like quality to this shower, with its marble seating, white tile, and faceted glass enclosure.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Share