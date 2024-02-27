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Collection by Lorna Sirota

Bathroom and tub remodel

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Dark walnut floors are paired with vertical bleached walnut paneling.
Dark walnut floors are paired with vertical bleached walnut paneling.
“We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes,” Slocum says.
“We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes,” Slocum says.
The prefab homes are built from a structure of 8-foot-long glulam (a robust, structural material made of laminated wood) sections sourced from Western Archrib.
The prefab homes are built from a structure of 8-foot-long glulam (a robust, structural material made of laminated wood) sections sourced from Western Archrib.
After: Situated under a new skylight, the tub setup is Anderson's favorite part of the space. "You can be in the tub at night, with just the wall lights on, and look up at the night sky,
After: Situated under a new skylight, the tub setup is Anderson's favorite part of the space. "You can be in the tub at night, with just the wall lights on, and look up at the night sky,