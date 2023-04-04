SubscribeSign In
The guest bath has a retro feel with Clé Tile’s Forage white terrazzo, New York Tile Company’s 4x4 pink tile, a Moreno Bath MOB high-gloss white vanity, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
The soaker tub gives the bathroom a luxurious, spa-like feeling. A matte-black curtain railing complements the wall’s terrazzo finish, which is a nod to the family restaurant.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
