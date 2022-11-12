This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
If you don’t have to have cabinetry installed or shelves drilled onto your bathroom walls, one good idea is to create recessed wall shelves for storage. This will help conserve floor space. You can even create recessed wall in corners.
When architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester worked with joiner Roger Hynam to reinvent an apartment for metalworker Simone ten Hompel, they created a covered space in the bathroom to conceal the front loader washing machine.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
If you have a bathroom with tight corners, follow Omer Arbel Office Inc.'s lead and make good use of tricky nooks to showcase beautiful joinery, like they did for this angular home in a Canadian hayfield.