SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cuiyan Mei

Bathroom

View 41 Photos
Each of the three bathrooms feature all new fixtures, terrazzo flooring, and colored tile.
Each of the three bathrooms feature all new fixtures, terrazzo flooring, and colored tile.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Colorful, patterned tile provides the perfect backdrop for the revamped clawfoot tub. Stewart-Schafer added new plumbing fixtures to make the tub double as a shower.
Colorful, patterned tile provides the perfect backdrop for the revamped clawfoot tub. Stewart-Schafer added new plumbing fixtures to make the tub double as a shower.
Like most of the house, the master bathroom sticks to neutral colors, warm browns, and a touch of delicate blue.
Like most of the house, the master bathroom sticks to neutral colors, warm browns, and a touch of delicate blue.
All of the home’s plumbing fixtures are from Watermark Designs’ Brooklyn 31 collection.
All of the home’s plumbing fixtures are from Watermark Designs’ Brooklyn 31 collection.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
In the kids' bathroom, Fireclay Ogee Drop tile in two shades of blue brings a pop of playful color.
In the kids' bathroom, Fireclay Ogee Drop tile in two shades of blue brings a pop of playful color.
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
A ladder in Skye's bathroom leads up to a secret passageway.
A ladder in Skye's bathroom leads up to a secret passageway.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.

21 more saves