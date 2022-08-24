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Collection by Cuiyan Mei

Bathroom

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"Rio Belize
"Rio Belize
Behind one of the cube's doors, you'll find a full bathroom waiting, decked out in vibrant maroon tiles.
Behind one of the cube's doors, you'll find a full bathroom waiting, decked out in vibrant maroon tiles.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
Marble Clé tile, installed diagonally, creates a striking backdrop in the primary bathroom. The Alien Orb surface mount light is from In Common With.
Marble Clé tile, installed diagonally, creates a striking backdrop in the primary bathroom. The Alien Orb surface mount light is from In Common With.
The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
The asymmetrical vanities on opposite walls in the primary bathroom feature stone tops and backsplashes with a chiseled free edge -- a detail that came together from the collaboration between Fowlkes Studio and their clients. The free edges were designed to evoke broken stone and be different from each other, the edges reflect in the opposing mirrors.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
The new powder room has Blackthorn wallpaper from Morris &amp; Co, which was chosen for how its green and pink palette “bridges” the other spaces in the home, says Kara. Beckham Double Sconces from Visual Comfort flank a Tufa Modern Mirror from Scout and Nimble, over a marble sink.
The new powder room has Blackthorn wallpaper from Morris &amp; Co, which was chosen for how its green and pink palette “bridges” the other spaces in the home, says Kara. Beckham Double Sconces from Visual Comfort flank a Tufa Modern Mirror from Scout and Nimble, over a marble sink.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
The Bayshore 5 Panel Recessed Door is great for first and lasting impressions alike.
The Bayshore 5 Panel Recessed Door is great for first and lasting impressions alike.
The powder room is lined with floral wallpaper from Anthropologie.
The powder room is lined with floral wallpaper from Anthropologie.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.

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