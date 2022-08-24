Bathroom
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.
