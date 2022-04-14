In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
Unsurprisingly, the ofuro is a favorite part of the home for the young family. “They use the ofuro all the time, just as they said they would!” says Katich of his clients.
The ofuro was intentionally recessed, to avoid blocking sightlines to the backyard. “We wanted to be able to step down into the ofuro, so that the volume of the tub would not block natural light,” says Katich.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
The new ensuite bathroom includes a spacious two-person shower. Jared installed the cement tiles, consulting a handful of online videos for instruction.
In the bathroom, the vanity base is an early 20th century English two-drawer side table and the storage is provided by a rustic brown-painted bucket bench shelf circa 1930.
Boyer added the primary bathroom, with a surprise wrap of pink plaster on the walls and ceiling.
Cle tiles, a Duravit sink, and Vola fixtures were used in one of three bathrooms.
The living room opens into the kitchen and a hallway that leads to the master bedroom suite. Deep-set skylights above the living space let in morning light from the east.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.