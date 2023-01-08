The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.