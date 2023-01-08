SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sarah Hopkins

Bathroom

The clawfoot tub was a salvaged find, while reclaimed wood was used for the shelving.
Sliding glass doors next to a freestanding bath provide visual connectivity to the outdoors.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
