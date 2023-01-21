SubscribeSign In
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
A whimsical hand-painted mural by local painter Rob Moss Wilson livens up the bathroom adjoining the outdoor tub.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
