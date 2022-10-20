Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.