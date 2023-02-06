SubscribeSign In
d

Bathroom

View 5 Photos
The en-suite bathroom features a Badeloft soaking tub and a custom vanity by Ferris Co.
The en-suite bathroom features a Badeloft soaking tub and a custom vanity by Ferris Co.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.