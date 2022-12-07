All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.